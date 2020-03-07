Joe Biden is crushing Bernie Sanders by 16 points in national polling after the best week of his candidacy

Drew Angerer/Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 27: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) looks on during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates was split into two groups of 10 for the first debate of the 2020 election, taking place over two nights at Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Centre for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has surged past Sen. Bernie Sanders in new national polling.

While Sanders bested Biden among voters under the age of 45, the former vice president dominated by a significantly larger margin among voters over 45.

Biden’s boost comes after he dominated in South Carolina and the Super Tuesday contests and won endorsements from former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and billionaire Mike Bloomberg upon their exits from the race this week.

More than half of Democratic primary voters – 54% – said they’d vote for Biden, while 38% said they’d vote for Sanders, according to a Morning Consult poll published Friday.

While Sanders bested Biden among voters under the age of 45 – winning 57% of their support – the former vice president was favoured by 70% of voters over 45.

The poll was conducted on Thursday, March 5, after Sen. Elizabeth announced she was dropping out of the 2020 primary.

After Biden won the South Carolina race, beating sanders by 28 points, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and simultaneously endorsed him. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg also endorsed Biden when he announced his exit from the primary on Wednesday morning.

This also comes after Biden dominated Super Tuesday’s 14 primaries, winning 10 of the contests as suburban voters surged.

And while voters’ belief in Sanders’ electability has declined since the South Carolina primary, their confidence in Biden’s electability has grown.

The poll of 1,390 Democratic primary voters has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

