Here Are All The Moments When Joe Biden Laughed At Paul Ryan During The Debate

The immediate reaction after the vice presidential debate on Thursday night was that Vice President Joe Biden’s excessive smiling and laughing during the arguments delivered by his opponent was “openly contemptuous and disrespectful.”



Biden also mocked Paul Ryan by comparing him to President John F. Kennedy, and went into a long monologue about his long friendship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “BiBi” Netanyahu.

Below is a chronological mashup of the moments when Biden laughed through Paul Ryan’s answers and rebuttals. Of the nine topics covered, Biden managed to control his laughter only in the last one on abortion (and in the closing statements.)

Now Watch Biden And Ryan Tackle Each Other With Laughs, Zingers And Heated Arguments >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.