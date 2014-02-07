Joe Biden Thinks LaGuardia Airport Belongs In A 'Third World Country'

Vice President Joe Biden isn’t happy with the state of American infrastructure.

While giving a speech on the topic in Philadelphia, Biden said that New York’s LaGuardia Airport is like a “third world country” compared to more-modern airports such as Hong Kong International.

“If I blindfolded someone and took him at two o’clock in the morning into the airport in Hong Kong and said, ‘where do you think you are?'” the person would say “‘This must be America, it’s a modern airport.'”

With that same scenario presented but at LaGuardia, Biden said the person would think “‘I must be in some third-world country.'”

Much of the focus of Biden’s speech was on Amtrak, but his comments on LaGuardia came as he also stressed the importance of upgrading the nation’s ports and airports, AP reports.

