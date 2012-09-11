These Photos Of Joe Biden Getting Intimate With A Lady Biker Are Priceless

Vice President Joe Biden has long been known for his unusually intimate brand of retail politics. But does he get as cozy with voters as he did during a campaign stop at Cruisers Diner in Seaman, Ohio yesterday.



According to the White House pool report, Biden hit it off with a group of bikers known as the “Shadowmen.” After asking he could borrow one of their bikes (the answer was no), Biden somehow ended up with a female biker on his lap, saying at one point “I know who runs the show.”

Associated Press photographer Carolyn Kaster captured the moment on camera. Her pictures, posted below, are priceless.

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

