Major US media news outlets called the presidential race for Biden on Saturday

For most major news outlets, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are now a reality.
On November 6, Insider and Decision Desk HQ called Pennsylvania, and thus the presidency, for Biden after the former vice president took the lead in the critical Northeastern state.
However, on November 7, the Associated Press, along with major TV networks including CNN, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, and Fox News, all called the race for the former vice president, cementing his official defeat of President Donald Trump across every major media news organisation.
The election calls started pouring in a little before 11:30 a.m. on November 7, after the outlets projected Biden’s win in Pennsylvania, taking him from 253 electoral votes to 273 electoral votes, over the necessary 270 Electoral College threshold to secure victory.
