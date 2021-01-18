Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shared an official inauguration playlist with 46 songs to celebrate the 46th president

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee released a playlist of 46 songs – a nod to President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States – days before Biden is set to be sworn into office.

The multi-generational playlist includes Dua Lipa, SZA, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, and more.

Rolling Stone reported that on Inauguration Day, Biden’s “walk-on” song will be “We Take Care of Our Own” by Bruce Springsteen, and Harris’ is “Work That” by Mary J. Blige.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris released a playlist full of tunes to help celebrate Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

The playlist â€” created by producer and rapper DJ D-Nice and actress Issa Rae’s music label, Raedio, in partnership with the inaugural committee â€” includes 46 tracks, a nod to Biden as the soon-to-be 46th President of the United States.

It includes of-the-now artists like Dua Lipa, SZA, BeyoncÃ©, and Vampire Weekend, as well as hits by Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bob Marley & The Wailers, and more.

According to Rolling Stone, the playlist also includes the “walk-on songs” that will play when Biden and Harris, as well as future first lady Jill Biden and future second gentleman Doug Emhoff, arrive for the inauguration.

The magazine stated that Biden’s song is “We Take Care of Our Own” by Bruce Springsteen; Jill Biden’s song is “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Hall & Oates; Harris’ song is “Work That” by Mary J. Blige; and Emhoff will walk out to “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals.

Listen to the full “Biden + Harris 2021 Inauguration Playlist” on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee’s CEO, Tony Allen said in a statement that the playlist is meant to honour music as “a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected” through a challenging year.

“These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country,” Allen said.

Biden and Harris’s inauguration will be broadcast on Wednesday and includes a star-studded lineup of performers

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Workers put up ‘Biden-Harris’ branded bunting on a press riser along the inaugural parade route near the White House on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The president-elect and vice president-elect will take the oath of office in front of the US Capitol on Wednesday around 12 p.m. ET.

The inaugural committee announced that Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez will be giving a musical performance.

The #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here! ???? Invocation – Fr. Leo O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance – Andrea Hall

National Anthem – @ladygaga

Poetry Reading – Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance – @JLo

Benediction – Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman pic.twitter.com/IkTAwH3wgu — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

On Wednesday night, the committee will host the “We The People Concert,” which will be the first virtual inaugural musical event. Actors Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing will host the event, and musical guests will include will.i.am, Carole King, Fall Out Boy, Cher, among other artists.

