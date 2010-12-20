Joe Biden Compares Julian Assange To 'High-Tech Terrorist,' Says Justice Dept. Looking Into Charges

From Meet the Press this morning.



Vice President Joe Biden sounded quite grave on the subject of Julian Assange, whom he compared to “a high-tech terrorist”

“I would argue it’s closer to being a high-tech terrorist than the Pentagon Papers.”

Sadly Biden didn’t address the espionage charges the U.S. is rumoured to be compiling against Assange beyond noting that Justice Department is looking at what the U.S. can do to stop more document releases from WikiLeaks.

“If he conspired to get these classified documents with a member of the U.S. military that’s fundamentally different than if somebody drops on your lap, here, David, you’re a press person. Here is classified material.”

But he did say Assange had “done damage.”

“This guy has done things that have damaged and put in jeopardy the lives and occupations of people in other parts of the world.”

