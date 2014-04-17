Joe Biden Just Joined Instagram, And His First Photo Is Perfect

Vice President Joe Biden joined Instagram on Wednesday, ahead of his trip to Pennsylvania with President Barack Obama to announce a new job-training program.

His first post on the photo-sharing app is incredibly on brand — he sits in the background while his trademark Aviator sunglasses are in focus:

The caption on the photo (emphasis added): “Vice President Biden’s getting ready to head to Pennsylvania with President Obama this afternoon, where he’ll lay out steps we can take to train America’s workers with the skills they need for good middle-class jobs. Follow

@VP

for the latest from the Vice President, and the occasional aviators pic.”

