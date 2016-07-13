Joe Biden is coming to Australia this weekend

Photo: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/ AFP/ Getty Images.

US vice-president Joe Biden is visiting Australia this weekend to meet with prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Before meeting with Turnbull in Sydney on Monday, Biden will head to Melbourne.

There he will visit the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre to promote US-Australia cancer research cooperation and the Boeing’s factory at Melbourne’s Fishermans Bend to see its contribution to the 787 Dreamliner project.

It’s rumoured Biden might even catch an AFL game at the MCG before heading up to Sydney.

When in Sydney, Biden will host a round-table with business leaders, during which he will deliver a major policy speech on “the future of the US-Australia relationship”.

Following his visit Down Under the vice-president will leave Sydney for New Zealand on Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.