8 times Joe Biden has spoken about his Irish heritage

- Throughout his political career, President Joe Biden has been open about his Irish roots.
- He has said reciting Irish poetry helped him overcome his stutter as a young man.
- He also credits his Irish heritage and upbringing for his perseverance and pride.
“And that includes millions of Americans like my — like my great-great-grandfather and my great-grandfather and my grandfather, all of whom were Irish Americans on both sides of the family,” he continued.
Biden’s Irish ancestry traces back to the Great Famine, and he is also distant cousins with the Irish rugby player Rob Kearney.
He also spoke about a saying his grandfather would frequently tell him that he’s never forgotten.
“Later when he was much older and I’d walk out of his home, he’d say, ‘Joey, remember: The best drop of blood in you is Irish.’ I remembered it, I promise you,” Biden joked. “[If] I didn’t, my grandmother, Geraldine Blewitt Finnegan, would take me down.”
At the inauguration celebration, “Celebrating America,” actor and Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda recited the poem in full.
“I used to stutter so badly and my uncle, who was a well-educated man and lived with us as a bachelor, had two volumes of Yeats on the bureau,” he said. “At night in the bedroom, my uncle and I would put on this little light and stand in front of the mirror and read Yeats, because we have to learn not to contort my face and I would practice and practice not to contort my face, but to breath and to get it down.”
“The world has changed, changed utterly,” Biden said in his speech. “A terrible beauty has been born.”
Biden also spoke about the strong “sense of pride” he and his family shared in their Irish heritage.
“There’s something about us Irish, about how we view ourselves and how we were viewed by others,” he continued. “We have a combination of spirituality and yet we are doubters, we are compassionate, but we are demanding.”
