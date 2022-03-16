Search

8 times Joe Biden has spoken about his Irish heritage

Erin McDowell

Joe biden smiling wearing green tie on saint patrick's day 2021
Joe Biden takes part in a virtual bilateral meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office on March 17, 2021. Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images
President Biden spoke about his Irish roots during his first presidential St. Patrick’s Day meeting with Ireland’s prime minister.
Joe Biden st patricks day
Joe Biden speaks before taking part in a virtual bilateral meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
“We’re going to light up the White House in green … to celebrate the deep, deep affection that we Americans have, particularly Irish Americans have for Ireland and the people of Ireland,” Biden remarked before beginning his conversation with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on March 17, 2021.

“And that includes millions of Americans like my — like my great-great-grandfather and my great-grandfather and my grandfather, all of whom were Irish Americans on both sides of the family,” he continued.

Biden’s Irish ancestry traces back to the Great Famine, and he is also distant cousins with the Irish rugby player Rob Kearney.

He also spoke about a saying his grandfather would frequently tell him that he’s never forgotten.

“Later when he was much older and I’d walk out of his home, he’d say, ‘Joey, remember: The best drop of blood in you is Irish.’ I remembered it, I promise you,” Biden joked. “[If] I didn’t, my grandmother, Geraldine Blewitt Finnegan, would take me down.”

He has invoked and referenced Irish poets — and musicians — in a number of his speeches.
Joe Biden st patricks day
Joe Biden during a St. Patrick’s Day reception in 2010. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
“As the great Irish poet Bono said … ‘America is not just a country, it’s an idea.’ It’s an idea that has been embraced by the Irish for the last two centuries,” Biden said in his speech at his induction to the Irish America Hall of Fame.
In a campaign video in 2020, he quoted a verse from “The Cure at Troy” by Seamus Heaney.
Joe Biden
Joe Biden speaks on November 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
“History says, don’t hope, on this side of the grave. But then, once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme,” the politician read over a montage of scenes from the campaign trail and Americans throughout the year of 2020.

At the inauguration celebration, “Celebrating America,” actor and Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda recited the poem in full.

He has also said that learning to recite poetry by W.B. Yeats as a young man helped him overcome his stutter.
Joe biden
Joe Biden attends the 10th Annual American Institute For Stuttering Freeing Voices Changing Lives Gala on June 6, 2016. Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images
Also in the speech at his induction into the Irish America Hall of Fame, Biden shared how practicing the poetry of Yeats helped him to change his speech patterns.

“I used to stutter so badly and my uncle, who was a well-educated man and lived with us as a bachelor, had two volumes of Yeats on the bureau,” he said. “At night in the bedroom, my uncle and I would put on this little light and stand in front of the mirror and read Yeats, because we have to learn not to contort my face and I would practice and practice not to contort my face, but to breath and to get it down.”

While attending the G7 summit, Biden addressed American troops and quoted a poem by Yeats.
Joe biden during the G7 summit in june 2021
President Joe Biden arrives for a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay on June 13, 2021. Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Biden referenced the Yeats poem titled “Easter 1916,” a response to the Easter Rising in Ireland that led to the Irish War for Independence and the Irish Civil War.

“The world has changed, changed utterly,” Biden said in his speech. “A terrible beauty has been born.”

In fact, he’s referenced Irish poems so many times, his colleagues make fun of him for it.
Joe biden
Former Vice President Joe Biden in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
“My colleagues always kid me about quoting Irish poets all the time,” Biden said in a speech in 2013. “They think I do it because I’m Irish. I do it because they’re the best poets.”
Biden has also spoken about how his Irish heritage and family shaped his drive to succeed.
Joe biden sign ireland
A poster shows support to US president-elect Joe Biden in his ancestral hometown of Ballina in County Mayo in northwest Ireland on November 8, 2020. PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images
“My mom used to have an expression — she’d say, ‘As long as you’re alive, you have an obligation to strive, and you’re not dead until you’ve seen the eyes of God.’ And the truth of the matter is I think that’s the Irish of it,” he said, according to Irish Central
He has also spoken about pride and unity among Irish Americans.
Joe biden
Joe Biden. Mark Wilson/Getty Images
“All the stories, all the pride, all that of which created this sense of unity among Irish Americans,” Biden said as he addressed the audience at his induction into the Irish America Hall of Fame. “It’s interesting when you think about it, why are we as proud of as are? Why would my mother, coming from very modest means, say things to me like, ‘Joey remember, you’re a Biden. You’re every man’s equal, no other man is above you.'”

Biden also spoke about the strong “sense of pride” he and his family shared in their Irish heritage.

“There’s something about us Irish, about how we view ourselves and how we were viewed by others,” he continued. “We have a combination of spirituality and yet we are doubters, we are compassionate, but we are demanding.”

