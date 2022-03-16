8 times Joe Biden has spoken about his Irish heritage

President Biden spoke about his Irish roots during his first presidential St. Patrick’s Day meeting with Ireland’s prime minister.

“We’re going to light up the White House in green … to celebrate the deep, deep affection that we Americans have, particularly Irish Americans have for Ireland and the people of Ireland,” Biden remarked before beginning his conversation with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on March 17, 2021.

“And that includes millions of Americans like my — like my great-great-grandfather and my great-grandfather and my grandfather, all of whom were Irish Americans on both sides of the family,” he continued.

Biden’s Irish ancestry traces back to the Great Famine, and he is also distant cousins with the Irish rugby player Rob Kearney.

He also spoke about a saying his grandfather would frequently tell him that he’s never forgotten.

“Later when he was much older and I’d walk out of his home, he’d say, ‘Joey, remember: The best drop of blood in you is Irish.’ I remembered it, I promise you,” Biden joked. “[If] I didn’t, my grandmother, Geraldine Blewitt Finnegan, would take me down.”