The Most Under-Reported Geopolitical Story Of The Week

In all the talk about healthcare and everything else, this story got shockingly little attention.



VP Joe Biden went to Israel, and actually made pointed comments about Israel settlements, and his belief that they’ve been an impediment to Peace in the Middle East.

It’s obvious what’s going on. Obama is using the Vice President to say things he can’t comfortably say politically.

Don’t expect any big changes yet, but as Israel issues have huge ramifications across the Middle East, and thus big business implications (oil, trade, etc.) it’s important to watching this seed of a story.

See The White House’s official pictures of the trip here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.