Watch Joe Biden Do A TERRIBLE Impression Of An Indian Call centre Worker

It’s a been a while since we saw a good gaffe from Joe Biden, so we were happy to learn yesterday that the Vice President has not lost his penchant for inappropriate and mildly offensive remarks.



During a jobs speech in New Hampshire Thursday, the VP slipped into an atrocious Indian accent while imitating a call-centre worker. It was only for a brief moment, and Biden appears to catch himself mid-sentence, but it was enough to light up the conservative blogosphere.

Daniel Harper at The Weekly Standard noted that it is not the first time Biden has made uncouth comments about Indians — in 2006, Biden suggested that “You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin doughnuts [in Delaware] unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.