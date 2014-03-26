JOE BIDEN: 'I Need A Hug'

Vice President Joe Biden visited a manufacturer in Manchester, N.H. Tuesday as part of an effort to highlight job training programs and had a moment described in the press pool report as “Peak Biden.” It came when the vice president was introduced to a 101-year-old woman, her daughter, and her granddaughter.

“God, I love you, mum,” Biden said to the 101-year-old, before adding, “I need a hug.”

“I need a hug too,” the woman replied, according to pool reporter Zachary Goldfarb.

During the stop, a reporter asked Biden if he would rule out running for president in 2016. Biden dismissed the question.

“I’m here about jobs, not mine,” he said.

