Joe Biden has a strange but amazing Valentine's Day message

YouTube A scene from Joe Biden’s video.

Vice President Joe Biden teamed up with a YouTube star to promote a Valentine’s Day message — and things got a little weird.

In a video posted online Friday, Biden gives some romantic advice and tells everyone to get healthcare coverage before an autotuned kid describes his first kiss.

“Mr. Vice President, Valentine’s Day is just a scam by greeting card companies,” a man tells Biden in the video, produced by The Gregory Brothers.

“Well, let me tell you something: Who cares?” Biden replies. “Some piece of advice man: Take it seriously.”

Then a repurposed “Songify This” clip of a viral YouTube video plays. Biden jumps in again at the end to declare, “Kablooie.”

View the whole spectacle below:

