WATCH: From heads of state to mask makers, the world is celebrating Biden's victory over Trump

The world is celebrating Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

In Japan, one mask manufacturer is already ramping up production of Biden masks and relegating Trump masks to the bottom of the pile.

Around the world, congratulations for Biden are pouring in from world leaders, even if Trump and Republican lawmakers won’t acknowledge the victory.

It didn’t take long for a mask manufacturer in Japan to swap production of Donald Trump masks for Joe Biden ones.

The president may not have accepted his defeat yet, but his masks have been downgraded to the bottom of Ogawa Studios’ production line.

Instead, the company plans to make 25,000 Biden masks by the end of the year.

“We didn’t have any background information on Biden, so it was hard to grasp his character,” Ogawa Studios manager Koki Takahashi said. “But we especially paid close attention to the corner of his eyes and his mouth to make it.”

It’s just one example of how across the globe, people are embracing Biden and Kamala Harris after their 2020 election win earlier this month.

The celebrations span from Ballina, Ireland â€” the home of Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather â€” to Thulasendrapuram, India â€” the village where Harris’ grandfather was born.

Despite Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud, election officials nationwide found this year’s election to be the most secure in US history.

Although Trump and prominent Republican lawmakers have vowed to mount legal challenges to the election, world leaders have already signalled they’re ready to move on.

In fact, more world leaders have congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris than Republican lawmakers have. Biden has already heard from Emmanuel Macron of France, Justin Trudeau of Canada, Angela Merkel of Germany, Scott Morrison of Australia, and Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, among other leaders.

Meanwhile, other countries like Russia, North Korea, and Mexico have remained silent.

“Seeing a woman, a Black and South Asian-American woman, elected as the next vice president of the United States is an inspiration and a reminder that everyone’s voice belongs in politics,” Trudeau said publicly.

Even China has acknowledged Biden’s victory, although perhaps more tepidly than other countries.

“We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, and in the meantime, we understand the results of the US presidential election will be determined according to the US laws and procedures,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China’s ministry of foreign affairs.

Biden’s team and the rest of the world have continued moving forward â€” with or without Trump’s approval.

