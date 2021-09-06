Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden debuted her engagement ring in a golden hour selfie with her new fiancé

President Joe Biden pictured with granddaughter Naomi in 2011. Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images

Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, is engaged to longtime boyfriend Peter Neal.

The eldest daughter of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, started dating her fiancé back in 2018.

The 27-year-old shared an Instagram photo debuting her ring with the caption: “Forever.”

President Joe Biden is welcoming another family member into the fold as his granddaughter Naomi Biden got engaged over the Labor Day weekend.

Sharing the happy news with her 182,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, Naomi posted a golden hour selfie of her and boyfriend Peter Neal, 24, debuting her engagement ring. Captioning the picture, Naomi simply wrote “Forever,” adding an emoji of a white heart.

At 27, Naomi is the eldest daughter Hunter Biden and one of the president’s seven grandchildren.

Geo-tagging their matching engagement posts over the Labor Day weekend, Naomi and her fiancé appear to have gotten engaged in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Neal’s parents run a small business, according to MTV.

Naomi, who graduated from Columbia Law School in 2020, had hundreds in the comment section of her Instagram post sharing their well wishes for her and Neal, a student at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. The engagement picture of the couple, who met back in 2018 according to Hola!, has since gotten nearly 26,000 likes at the time of writing.

President Biden has a tight-knit relationship with his grandchildren, who have nicknamed him “Pop.” In an interview with Today prior to his inauguration on January 20, Naomi and three other Biden grandchildren spoke about their close relationship with their grandfather and how he makes sure to call all of them “every few days.”

The couple have both shown they are keen to follow in the president’s footsteps when it comes to public service. Putting their legal minds together in 2020, Neal and Naomi created a website with a quiz to help those affected by COVID-19 navigate the CARES Act and determine whether they qualify for government aid.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.