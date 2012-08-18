The GOP Is Doing Some Masterful Trolling Of Vice President Biden

Getty



Vice President Joe Biden, as he has been known to do, made some silly comments this week at a campaign stop in Virginia (or was it North Carolina?).Since then, Republicans have engaged in a masterful trolling effort to make Biden’s vice presidential nomination for a second term — a certainty — into a legitimate-enough issue that reporters are asking about it in White House press briefings.

How did this become enough of an issue to warrant that question? Start with Biden’s comments, which had Republicans freaking out all over the place on Tuesday. Biden said that a Mitt Romney presidency would put people “back in chains,” because Wall Street banks would be “unchained.”

The Obama campaign backed Biden’s comments. But in the biggest Republican rebuke of the day, Romney told Obama to “take your campaign of division and anger and hate back to Chicago.”

Later Tuesday night, former VP nominee Sarah Palin appeared On The Record with Greta Van Susteren and advised Obama to replace Biden with Hillary Clinton. The next day, her running mate, John McCain, echoed her statements and said it “might be wise” if Obama went with Clinton.

Meanwhile, The Drudge Report, no stranger to VP speculation this campaign season, was more than happy to link to any and every story questioning Biden’s candidacy. Here are two items of Biden speculation, splashed as the main story on a site frequented by millions of readers:

And the addition, “HILLARY PASSED OVER AGAIN”:

Then on Thursday, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal weighed in with his thoughts on the selection of Paul Ryan as Romney’s running mate — by digging Biden.

And finally on Friday, the Karl Rove-led super PAC American Crossroads released a tongue-in-cheek ad that pleaded with Obama to stick with Biden as his running mate “despite growing calls for President Obama to drop him from the ticket” (no Democrat has actually done this).

The ad paints Biden as a “vice president Americans can count on” — for silly statements:

