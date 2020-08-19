Joe Biden has officially been nominated as the Democratic Party's candidate for president

Brian Snyder/Pool via AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a video feed from Delaware as he reacts with his wife Jill Biden and his grandchildren at his side, after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee for President, during the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Joe Biden is now the Democratic Party’s official candidate for president.

The former vice president received the news, remotely, while surrounded by balloons and to the tune of Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration.”

Joe Biden formally received the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce that Vice President Joe Biden has officially been nominated by the Democratic Party as our candidate for president of the United States,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Democratic National Convention.

Biden accepted the nomination remotely, surrounded by balloons as Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” blared over the speakers.

The former vice president will deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday at the Chase Centre in Wilmington, Delaware.

