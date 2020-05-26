Joe Biden made his first appearance outside of his home in two months to honour Memorial Day at a veterans park in Delaware

Patrick Semansky/AP Joe Biden and Jill Biden depart after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Delaware.

Former Vice President Joe Biden honoured veterans on Memorial Day in an event which saw him appear outside his home for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the US in March.

Biden and his wife, Jill, both wore black face masks as they laid down a white wreath on a memorial in a park near their home in Delaware.

President Donald Trump has continued his refusal to wear a face mask during the virus outbreak, and has continued to sling insults at Biden, whose presidential campaign has been largely placed on pause due to COVID-19.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a public appearance outside of his home for the first time in over two months on Monday to observe Memorial Day at a veterans park in Delaware.

Biden and his wife, Jill, both wore black face masks in their first outdoor appearances during the coronavirus pandemic. The former vice president has remained inside his Delaware home in the weeks since the virus forced his campaign to cancel a rally on March 10 in Cleveland, according to the Associated Press.

Biden’s visit to the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park had been unannounced, according to The New York Times. He and his wife laid a white wreath at the memorial.

Biden, 77, is part of the group of elderly people whom the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say are at a higher risk for serious symptoms if COVID-19 is contracted.

Patrick Semansky/AP Joe Biden wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he and Jill Biden depart after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Del.

President Donald Trump, 73, has refused to wear a face mask during the virus outbreak, and has continued to sling insults at Biden, whose presidential campaign has been largely placed on pause due to COVID-19. On Monday, Trump gave a Memorial Day address without a mask at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the US neared 100,000 on Monday, after Trump spent time golfing over the weekend.

