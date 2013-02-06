Joe Biden Joked With British Prime Minister David Cameron Before A U.K. National Security Council Meeting

Photo: AP

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden joined British Prime Minister David Cameron for a security meeting Tuesday at Downing Street.The visit comes shortly after the U.S. government expressed reservations about Cameron’s plans to hold a vote on Britain’s membership in the 27-nation European Union. Cameron leads the Conservative Party, which has many Euroskeptics in its ranks.



Cameron and Biden joked easily before Biden sat in on a U.K. National Security Council meeting.

“So you signed up for another four years?” Cameron said, in reference to the Democratic Party’s recent victory in presidential elections.

“It was easy, nothing to it,” Biden said.

The U.S. vice president said he was “delighted” to take part in the British meeting since he spends “half my life” at U.S. security meetings.

Cameron told Biden that the gathering of British military chiefs, intelligence officials and political leaders around table was a new practice in Britain.

Biden and his wife, Jill, arrived in the U.K. on Monday following visits to Berlin and Paris. In Paris, Biden met with President Francois Hollande and praised the French leader’s military intervention in Mali.

