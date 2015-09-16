Joe Biden unloads on Donald Trump's 'sick message'

Vice President Joe Biden blasted real-estate magnate Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Biden, who’s considering entering the presidential race, used striking language to describe Trump — especially the Republican front-runner’s heated rhetoric against illegal immigration.

“There’s one guy absolutely denigrating an entire group of people, appealing to the baser side of human nature, working on this notion of xenophobia in a way that hasn’t occurred in a long time,” Biden said at a backyard Hispanic heritage month celebration, according to CNN.

Biden was also quoted telling the audience to not lose faith in the face of Trump’s “sick message.”

“This will pass,” Biden said. “Trump and that stuff that you’re hearing on the other team.”

One of the most intriguing story lines in national politics is whether Biden will launch a late bid for the 2016 Democratic nomination. The vice president was long expected to stay on the sidelines, but his recent actions have suggested that he’s seriously considering it — even as his public statements have hinted that he’s too emotionally torn after the death of his son.

But by attacking Trump on Tuesday with such passionate and arguably campaign-like language, Biden could be offering additional hints about his plans.

Trump has been widely criticised by Democrats and even some Republicans for his aggressive approach to immigration policy. Trump frequently accuses the Mexican government of sending its “rapists” and other criminals across the border and promises to deport the millions of people who immigrated into the US illegally.

