Joe Biden releases ad based on the hot-mic video of world leaders appearing to laugh at Trump at the NATO summit

AP Photo/Jessica Hill Joe Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden used the hot-mic footage of world leaders at the NATO summit this week for a campaign ad slamming President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation posted a press-pool video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron appearing to mock the US president behind his back.

While Trudeau did not mention Trump by name, he appeared to mention the US president’s impromptu press conference on Tuesday in which he lashed out at Macron’s characterization of the summit.

Biden’s new ad used the video, which received widespread media attention, to describe Trump as “a president the world is laughing at.”

“The world sees Trump for what he is – insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable, in my view, of world leadership,” Biden says in the ad. “And if we give Donald Trump four more years, we’ll have a great deal of difficulty of ever being able to recover America’s standing in the world, and our capacity to bring nations together.”

The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership. We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

The ad was released just after Trump landed back in the US, following his trip to London for the 70th-anniversary NATO summit – a move that appeared to adhere to Biden’s policy of not criticising a president’s foreign policy while the president is overseas.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation posted a press-pool video of a group of world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron talking during a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace.

While Trudeau did not mention Trump by name, he appeared to be poking fun at the US president’s impromptu press conference on Tuesday in which he lashed out at Macron’s characterization of the summit.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau said in the video. “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Trump responded to the footage by calling Trudeau “two-faced.” The president cancelled his final press conference, citing the fact that he had already had one, and left the summit early.

The video was widely covered by national news media the following day, and it made a reappearance in Biden’s campaign ad, describing Trump as “a president the world is laughing at.”

“We need a leader the world respects,” the ad said.

