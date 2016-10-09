'It's sexual assault': Joe Biden issues scathing rebuke to Trump

Vice President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump on Saturday over a newly revealed 2005 video in which the Republican presidential nominee boasted about forcing himself on women.

“The words are demeaning. Such behaviour is an abuse of power. It’s not lewd. It’s sexual assault,” Biden said in a personally signed tweet.

First reported on Friday, the then-reality show star bragged in a 2005 behind-the-scenes video shot on the set of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” about kissing women without their permission and grabbing them “by the p—y.”

“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” Trump told television personality Bill Bush of the Republican presidential nominee’s relationships with attractive women.

He added: “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

For his part, Biden has made reducing sexual assault on college campus a cornerstone of his political career and President Barack Obama’s second term.

The vice president in 2014 created an administration task force dedicated to studying and reducing violence against women on college campuses, and has spearheaded a White House-wide project not to visit colleges and universities that the administration deems insufficiently serious about tackling sexual assault.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.