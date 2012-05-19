Joe Biden Doesn't 'Blame People' For Voting For That Felon In West Virginia Over Obama

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This gaffe will also likely make Joe Biden apologise to Barack Obama.

Biden was campaigning in Ohio on Thursday when he gave an interview to WTOV-TV in Steubenville. He was asked what he “made out of” the fact that 41 per cent of West Virginian Democrats voted for a convicted felon, Keith Judd, over Barack Obama, in the state’s primary.

His response? He didn’t “blame people.”

“Look, I come from a household where whenever there’s a recession, somebody around my grandpop or my dad’s table lost their job—a brother, a sister, a friend, a neighbour,” he said. “When you’re out of work, man, it’s a depression. And a lot of people are still hurt because of this God-awful recession we inherited that cost 8.4 million jobs before we could really get going. And so I don’t blame people. They’re frustrated. They’re angry.”

Now, to be fair, Biden went off on a campaign tangent and probably wasn’t even directly responding to the reporter’s question at that point. But forgetting the original point of the question, going off on a tangent and making Obama’s eyes roll for the umpteenth time — classic Biden.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.