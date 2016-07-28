Joe Biden just delivered the most ferocious takedown of Donald Trump at the Democratic convention

Joe Biden tore through Donald Trump in a blistering speech to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Wednesday that fired up the crowd of delegates.

In a fierce takedown of the Republican nominee, Biden said that Trump has “no clue” about the American middle class and lambasted him as the least prepared major-party candidate in history.

“He tries to tell us he cares about the middle class,” the vice president said. “Give me a break. That’s a bunch of malarkey!”

Biden used his own middle-class upbringing as the basis for explaining why he’s a better expert on the subject than the Manhattan billionaire.

“I know why we’re strong,” he said. “I know why we’re held together. I know why we’re united. Because there’s always been a growing middle class. This guy doesn’t have a clue about the middle class. Not a clue.”

“When the middle class does well, the rich do very well and the poor have hope,” he continued. “They have a way forward. He has no clue about what makes America great. Actually, he has no clue, period.”

He said that the world is too “complicated and uncertain” to risk an election of Trump as president.

“No major party nominee has ever known less or been less prepared to deal with our national security,” he said, later adding that the real-estate magnate “has no plan whatsoever to make us safer.”

Biden roiled Trump for “embracing the tactics of our enemies,” such as torture and religious intolerance. The vice president continued, saying that Trump “betrays our values” and “all the Republicans know” it.

“It alienates those who we need in the fight against ISIS,” he said. “Donald Trump with all his rhetoric would literally make us less safe.”

He praised Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for having “always been there” to help others, calling it “her life story.”

“God willing, Hillary Clinton will write the next chapter in that journey,” he said, calling the 21st century America’s century.

“We own the finish line,” he said at the end of his fiery speech. “Don’t forget it. God bless you all, and may God protect our troops. Come on, we’re America!”

