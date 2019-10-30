Joe Biden was denied Holy Communion at a church in South Carolina because he supports abortion

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate, former vice President Joe Biden addresses a crowd at Wilson High School on October 26, 2019 in Florence, South Carolina.

Democratic 2020 candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was reportedly denied Holy Communion at a South Carolina church because he supports abortion.

“Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching,” Father Robert E. Morey told the South Carolina Morning News in an email.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Democratic 2020 candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was denied Holy Communion at a South Carolina church over the weekend because of his stance on abortion.

Biden, a practicing Catholic, planned to attend a morning service at the Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, South Carolina during a campaign stop. He was instead denied Holy Communion by Father Robert E. Morey because of his abortion views, the South Carolina Morning News reported.

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Morey told the Morning News in an email. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

“I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers,” Morey told the Morning News.

Biden supports abortion rights and the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which legalizes the procedure. But, he also faced criticism for his past views on abortion, which has emerged as a flashpoint issue in the 2020 race.

As recently as June, Biden advocated for the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal taxpayer dollars for abortion, except in extremely limited circumstances. He changed his stance amid immense criticism over his views and following a slew of state efforts by Republicans to roll back access to the procedure.

“If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code,” Biden said at a Democratic National Committee gala hosted in Atlantic in June.

Insider has reached out to the Biden Campaign for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.