WATCH: Beau Biden Made His Father Cry When He Nominated Him For Vice President

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Joe Biden was moved to tears when his son, Beau, nominated him for vice president this evening at the 2012 Democratic National Convention.



Joe Biden wiped away tears at the closing of his son’s speech.

Here’s what Beau said that had him choked up:

So tonight, it is my great honour to place into nomination for the office of vice president the name of my father, my hero, Joe Biden. And “I move to suspend the rules and nominate by acclamation Joe Biden as the Democratic Party vice presidential candidate.”

Biden was unanimously nominated for a second term as vice president.

Watch a clip below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.