WATCH: Joe Biden Imitates His Sign Language Translator, And Confuses North Carolina And Virginia

Vice President Joe Biden just wrapped up a rousing speech at The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Virginia — but apparently, he couldn’t quite remember where he was.



“With your help, we can win North Carolina again!” Biden told the crowd, to cheers.

The Vice President seems unfazed by the gaffe. He’s still working the room, shaking hands with his Virginia supporters.

To be fair, Biden campaigned in North Carolina yesterday.

But that wasn’t Biden’s only foot-in-mouth moment this morning. Here’s what he said to the sign language translator during his speech:

“I have more to say, but I am saying too much already because these guys get me going… and you’re gonna have trouble translating all this! The poor lady, she’s gonna have tendonitis by the time she finishes this.”

