Here's Joe Biden's plan for the big debate

Don’t expect Vice President Joe Biden to parachute into Tuesday night’s Democratic debate or, as one report suggested, participate “via Skype or satphone.”

Biden will be in Washington and, like many other Democrats nationwide, he’ll be following along on television.

“Tonight, Vice President Biden will host a high school reunion following which he will watch the Democratic debate at the Naval Observatory,” a spokesman for the vice president said.

Biden watch has reached a fever pitch ahead of the first Democratic debate Tuesday night, as the party waits for him to decide on a possible late entry into the race.

Biden initially said his decision would come by the end of the summer, but that deadline has been pushed back almost a full month. Reports speculated he might decide last weekend during a trip home to Wilmington, Delaware, but no announcement has come this week.

For its part, CNN has taken most steps imaginable to lure Biden into participating. Late last month, the network noted in its debate criteria that they would allow Biden to attend the debate even if he announced as late as Tuesday. CNN also has provided a podium for Biden on the off-chance he decided to show up.

The outside group encouraging Biden to run, “Draft Biden,” also released a new television ad that will run on the network ahead of Tuesday night’s debate. The ad, called “Never Quit,” replaces an emotional spot that recalled the tragedy of a 1972 car crash in which Biden’s daughter and first wife died. An aide to Biden reportedly expressed the vice president’s desire to pull the former ad from the air.

