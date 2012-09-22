You'll Want To Read What Joe Biden Thinks Of College Cheerleaders

AP



Vice President Joe Biden made an unannounced stop at Newport High School in New Hampshire on Friday, where he talked up cheerleaders as the best college athletes.Via the pool report:

He walked down a pathway with a coach in Newport orange and reached about 100 students in their sports uniforms waiting for him in a semi-circle. He cradled a football under his arm as he spoke. He began by asking which teams were represented – football, soccer, lacrosse and cross-country. Any others? He asked.

“Cheerleaders,” a group of girls shouted.

“Guess what, the cheerleaders in college are the best athletes in college,” VPOTUS told them. “You think, I’m joking, they’re almost all gymnasts, the stuff they do on hard wood, it blows my mind.”

“Anyway it’s so great to see you guys,” he said.

So, there is that.

In another adventurous pool report, Biden held up his iPhone as an example of how fast technology is advancing.

“This has more computer capability than the computers did that were as large as a classroom back in 1970!” he said.

(H/T pooler Trip Gabriel)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.