Biden is reportedly not leasing his own campaign plane, ending a decades-long tradition of presidential candidate jets

The Biden presidential campaign will not be taking to the skies in a chartered campaign plane, Axios reported.

The presumptive Democratic nominee is largely avoiding in-person speaking engagements due to fears surrounding mass gatherings during the pandemic.

Campaign planes play a vital role during an election as they serve as mobile offices where candidates work, speak to the press, and go from event to event in relative comfort.

The “battle for the soul of the nation,” as Joe Biden is calling the upcoming 2020 presidential election, will not be fought in the skies as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president will not be taking on a campaign plane, Axios reported.

As election season nears its conclusion, it would normally be the time when nominees take to the skies on giant airliners to go from event to event. Larger planes – with their fuselages converted into billboards for the campaign – are required to transport the nominee, as well as the contingent of staff, press, and security that follow on the long road to the White House.

Although November is rapidly approaching, the Biden campaign has grounded itself with in-person events shunned due to concerns of mass gatherings. With little need to travel – even to attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee – Biden will not be seeing his name of the side of a plane anytime soon, sources told Axios.

President Donald Trump, alternatively, has shown no indication of remaining stagnant, using the government’s fleet of VIP-configured jets to continue campaigning across the country. While the Democratic National Convention was preparing for its first night of festivities, Trump had flown to Oshkosh, Wisconsin on a US Air Force Boeing C-32 for an air-side rally.

Here’s a history of why the jets are considered so important during an election.

The age of aviation saw the aeroplane replace the train as the dominant method of long-range transportation in the US and politicians were eager to take advantage.

AP President Dwight Eisenhower boarding his US Air Force plane named ‘Columbine.’

Whistle stop train campaigns were quickly made obsolete as candidates for office took to the skies for campaign engagements.

AP President Harry Truman giving a speech from a train.

Nearly all candidates for president representing the Democratic and Republican Parties in the modern era have had their own campaign planes.

AP Senator Bob Dole and his wife, Elizabeth Dole, christening their campaign plane during the 1976 election season.

In the campaign season leading up to the 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Trump didn’t need a campaign plane because he already had his own.

John Minchillo/AP Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 private jet.

The Boeing 757 nicknamed “Trump Force One” would be the aerial face of the campaign, flying Trump from city to city for airport rallies.

Gene J. Puska/AP Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 private jet.

Serving as a backdrop for most of his air-side speeches, the jet bolstered Trump’s image as the billionaire businessman outsider.

Gene J. Puska/AP Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 private jet.

Trump acquired the plane in 2011 from Microsoft Co-founder Paul Allen.

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 private jet.

It was his second Boeing purchase. Before then, he had a three-engine Boeing 727, the same used for the mogul’s short-lived airline, Trump Shuttle.

John Roca/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Donald Trump’s former Boeing 727 private jet.

For local campaign trips, Trump also used his Cessna Citation X, one of the fastest private jets in the world.

MyLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images A Cessna Citation X private jet similar to the one owned by Donald Trump.

And then there’s Trump’s Sikorsky S76.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Donald Trump’s Sikorsky S76 helicopter.

The helicopter would also join the trail, at times, and brought Trump to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Donald Trump’s Sikorsky S76 helicopter.

The Trump-branded jets and helicopters were configured for luxury so the contingent of staff, press, and then-candidate Mike Pence flew in a backup plane, a chartered Boeing 737.

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty A Boeing 737 chartered by the Trump/Pence campaign in 2016.

It was leased from Eastern Airlines – a former charter operator specializing in the Boeing 737 – but had “Trump Pence” and the campaign slogan emblazoned on the fuselage with an American flag on the tail in true campaign plane fashion.

Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com An Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane.

The aircraft, however, was involved in an incident when it overran the runway while landing at LaGuardia Airport with Pence onboard in October 2016.

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty A Boeing 737 chartered by the Trump/Pence campaign in 2016.

Now, the president flies around on a slightly larger campaign plane, Air Force One.

w_p_o/Shutterstock.com Air Force One.

The president can use the Air Force’s fleet of private jets but the taxpayer doesn’t foot the entire bill, the campaign has to reimburse the government for a portion of the journey.

REUTERS/Tom Brenner President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One.

Press will often fly on these planes and candidates will sometimes head to the back of the plane for interviews, press conferences, and other impromptu appearances.

Jason Reed/Reuters Then-Senator Obama greeting press onboard his campaign plane.

In the 2000s, one plane, in particular, has had a better track record of flying winners than the rest, the Boeing 757.

Jim Young/Reuters A Boeing 757 chartered by the Obama/Biden campaign in 2008.

President George W. Bush and Vice President Al Gore had both used the plane type during the 2000 election season.

Reuters A Boeing 757 chartered by the Bush/Cheney campaign in 2000.

Bush had chartered his jet from the now-defunct North American Airlines while Gore had access to a modified Boeing 757 known as Air Force Two when he was aboard.

Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty A US Air Force Boeing C-32 frequently used as Air Force Two.

Former President Barack Obama also used a Boeing 757 in his campaign against Senator John McCain in the 2008 election.

Jim Young/Reuters A Boeing 757 chartered by the Obama/Biden campaign in 2008.

McCain had enlisted a Boeing 737 for the job, a tried and true workhorse in US aviation but one that has not had good luck in flying future presidents on the campaign trail.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty A Boeing 737 chartered by the McCain/Palin campaign in 2008.

The Boeing 737 was nicknamed the “straight talk express.”

The McCain campaign also used JetBlue aircraft during the campaign, including a Brazilian-made Embraer E190.

Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service/Getty An Embraer E190 chartered by the McCain/Palin campaign in 2008.

In going up against then-President Obama in 2012, Mitt Romney flew on a McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series aircraft – a type now retired by all US passenger airlines.

Ivan COURONNE/AFP/Getty A McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series and Douglas DC-9 chartered by the Romney/Ryan campaign in 2012.

The all-American jet, however, failed to deliver Romney to the White House.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty A McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series chartered by the Romney/Ryan campaign in 2012.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton adopted a Boeing 737, painted in blue and white with the campaign slogan emblazoned on the fuselage.

Brian Snyder/Reuters A Boeing 737 chartered by the Clinton/Kaine campaign in 2016.

Its home for the campaign, essentially, was White Plains’ Westchester County Airport, near Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters A Boeing 737 chartered by the Clinton/Kaine campaign in 2016.

The 737 would have the difficult task of eclipsing Trump’s 757, which it ultimately failed to do.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 and a Boeing 737 chartered by the Clinton/Kaine campaign in 2016.

The 757 isn’t always a winner. Then-Senators John Kerry and John Edwards had enlisted the help of the jet but failed to win against Bush in 2004.

Jim Young/Reuters A Boeing 757 chartered by the Kerry/Edwards campaign in 2004.

Joe Biden is no stranger to private jet travel as video from NBC News shows the former vice president boarding an IAI Westwind jet registered to a Yorklyn, Delaware-based company just down the road from Biden’s house, Federal Aviation Administration records show.

sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com An IAI Westwind private jet similar to the one used by Joe Biden.

The last time Biden had a campaign plane was in 2008 when he was running for vice president, along with Obama, and often travelled onboard the campaign’s Boeing 757 jet with the campaign slogan emblazoned on the side and the rising sun logo on the tail.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty A Boeing 757 chartered by the Obama/Biden campaign in 2008.

During the Obama administration, Biden also frequently flew on Air Force Two.

Getty Images Then-Vice President Joe Biden deplaning Air Force Two in Brazil.

But it’s now appearing likely Biden won’t soon see his name emblazoned across the side of an airliner as his campaign reportedly turns down the use of a plane for this go-round.

Charles Ommanney/Edit/Getty Then-Vice President Joe Biden boarding Air Force Two.

