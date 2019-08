In his final major speech as vice president, during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Joe Biden emphasised the importance of US commitment to its NATO allies. He spoke of Russia’s intent to “meddle in the democratic process,” warning that “it will occur again, I promise you.”

