This Guy Says He's Selling Joe Biden's Cadillac On Craigslist

It turns out Joe Biden doesn’t just get around on Amtrak.

A Cadillac that was allegedly once owned by the Vice President is currently for sale on Craigslist for $US15,000.

The News Journal in Delaware reported the 2005 Cadillac STS V8 is being sold by a man named Jeff Finkle who purchased it right after Biden’s lease was over when he became vice president. Finkle recently moved to South Carolina, but he is selling the car in Delaware, Biden’s home state. He told the News Journal he was unaware his car once belonged to Biden until he saw “important numbers” programmed in its Bluetooth including the Vice President’s wife, Jill.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request from Business Insider Wednesday asking whether they could confirm the vice president owned the car in question.

Finkle’s Craigslist ad notes the Cadillac is in “good condition” with heated seats and Bose speakers. However, he said the car “needs shocks and suspension and minor engine work.” The car is currently being listed for $US15,000, but prospective buyers easy to get a piece of Biden may be able to get a discount as Finkle’s ad encouraged people to “make an offer.”

“Need to sell before end of the month,” he wrote.

