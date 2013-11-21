34 Reasons To Celebrate Joe Biden's Birthday

It’s Vice President Joe Biden’s 34th birthday today, he told reporters upon arriving back at the White House early this morning from a trip to Panama.

Biden was returning from a trip during which he toured the $US5.25 billion expansion of the Panama Canal, while praising the Panamanian investment as one that will help create jobs at U.S. ports.

OK, so it’s actually Biden’s 71st birthday. But in the spirit of youth, here are 34 moments when the vice president has exemplified what it means to Be Biden.

(Grace Wyler originally contributed some of the photos contained in this article.)

