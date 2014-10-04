JOE BIDEN: Being Vice President Is 'A B---h'

Vice President Joe Biden discussed his feelings about being the second most powerful man in the country during an event at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics on Thursday night when a young man in the audience introduced himself as vice president of the student body.

“Isn’t it a b—h?” Biden said with a smile. “Excuse me, the vice president thing.”

Biden’s remarks drew laughs from the audience. He went on to clarify the comment was made in jest.

“I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking. Best decision I ever made. I’m joking — that was a joke,” said Biden.

The student said he hoped Biden loves being vice president.

“I do, actually,” Biden said, adding, “I love the guy I work with.”

Biden, who has something of a reputation for making eyebrow-raising comments, ran for president in 2008 and 1988. He also has not ruled out a potential 2016 White House bid.

Watch a video of Biden’s quip below.

