BIDEN: 'I May Be A White Boy, But I Can Jump'

Vice President Joe Biden touted his basketball prowess during a black history month celebration at the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C. Tuesday night. According to a White House press pool report, Biden made his b-ball boast after noting Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson (D), a former NBA player, was present at the event.

“I told the president, next game, I’ve got him,” Biden said of Johnson. “I may be a white boy, but I can jump.”

Biden went on to discuss how he was influenced by the civil rights movement as he was growing up. The vice president described efforts to fight voting legislation in several states and to restore parts of the Voting Rights Act that were overturned by the Supreme Court last year as a continuation of that movement.

“These guys never go away. Hatred never, never goes away,” Biden said. “The zealotry of those who wish to limit the franchise cannot be smothered by reason.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.