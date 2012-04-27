JOE BIDEN: 'The President Has A Big Stick'

Vice President Joe Biden, the No. 1 attack dog for Obama’s re-election campaign, went on offence again this morning, this time to slam Mitt Romney for his “out-of-touch” positions on foreign policy and “profound misunderstanding of the powers of the President as Commander in Chief.”



In a speech to College Democrats at New York University, Biden made it clear that the Obama campaign intends to hammer in the contrast between Romney’s relative lack of foreign policy experience, and Obama’s diplomatic and military successes, and his decision to order the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in particular.

“This guy’s got a backbone like a ramrod,” Biden said. “For real. For real.”

He added later:

“Now is the time to heed the timeless advice from Teddy Roosevelt: ‘Speak softly and carry a big stick,'” Biden said. “I promise you – the President has a big stick.”

Watch the clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

By contrast, Biden said, Romney’s foreign policy positions are backward-looking and “woefully misinformed.” To illustrate, he pulled out an old quote from Romney, in which he said that “the president is not a foreign policy expert” and can “simply got to the State Department” for foreign policy decisions.

“The last thing we need is a president who will subcontract our foreign policy to some expert at the State Department,” Biden said. “That kind of thinking may work for a CEO, but I assure it cannot and will not work for a president. And it will not work for a Commander in Chief.”

In many ways, Biden’s speech was a preview of how the Obama campaign plans to take down their opponent, both by questioning Romney’s experience and nebulous policy positions, and by tying him to Bush administration policies:

“Governor Romney is counting on our collective amnesia,” Biden said. “But Americans know that we cannot afford to go back to the future. Back to a foreign policy that would have America go it alone, shout to the world you’re either with us or against us, lash out first and ask the hard questions later, if at all, isolate America instead of our enemies, waste hundreds of billions of dollars and risk thousands of American lives on an unnecessary war, and see the world through a Cold War prism that is totally out of touch with our times.”

He noted that Romney has occasionally referred to Russians as Soviets, a slip-up that Biden said revealed the candidate’s “mindset” about foreign policy.

“Everybody sometimes slips. I never do, but everybody sometimes slips,” he said, adding that the mistake reveals Romney’s “mindset” about the state of the world.

As if on cue, the Romney campaign released a statement during Biden’s speech, in which Romney’s foreign policy surrogates John Lehman, a former Reagan Navy Secretary, and former Bush Ambassador Pierre Prosper refer to the “Soviet” threat in the Arctic, and accuse Obama of not protecting “Czechoslovakia” — a country that hasn’t existed since 1993.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.