US Vice President Joe Biden apparently put a baby's pacifier in his mouth

Georgina Bloomberg/Facebook Vice President Joe Biden and, apparently, Jasper Michael Brown Quintana.

Vice President Joe Biden seems to have taken a liking to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s grandson.

Bloomberg’s daughter, Georgina Bloomberg, posted a Facebook photo on Wednesday of Biden and a young child. In the photo, Biden appears to have a pacifier in his mouth.

“What’s a boy to do when the Vice President steals your pacifier?” Georgina Bloomberg wrote next to the photo.

Her son, Jasper Michael Brown Quintana, was born at the end of last year.

The elder Bloomberg was in Washington on Wednesday, where he was recognised as an honorary knight by the United Kingdom. Biden also attended the ceremony, according to a press release from the British ambassador’s office.

The Facebook post was first flagged on Thursday by the Independent Journal Review.

Biden’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

