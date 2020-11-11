From Larry Fink to Meg Whitman, here are the business leaders who may be in line for key roles in the Biden administration

- Over the next few months, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to begin announcing nominations and appointments for roles in his Cabinet, White House, and in the federal government more broadly.
- For some of those positions, he’s expected to turn to the business world.
- Insider has compiled names of candidates who are said to be on the short-list for some of the top jobs. None of these appointees have been announced or confirmed, but are reportedly being considered by the Biden campaign.
- From tech CEOs to heavy-hitters in the finance world, here are the business leaders on the short-list for Biden’s cabinet.
- For the names of all the people in play for key Biden administration roles, check out Insider’s full list of possible nominees.
Ginni Rometty is the former chief executive at IBM — she stepped down from the role in April 2020 and currently serves as the company’s executive chairman. She is reportedly being considered for the role of Secretary of Commerce.
Meg Whitman is the former chief executive at Hewlett Packard and the now-defunct streaming service, Quibi. She is reportedly being considered for the role of Secretary of Commerce.
Indra Nooyi is the former chief executive Pepsi — she stepped down in October 2018 and currently serves on Amazon’s board of directors. Nooyi is reportedly being considered for the role of Secretary of Commerce.
Mellody Hobson is the co-CEO of asset-management firm Ariel Investments and the former chairwoman of DreamWorks Animation. Hobson is reportedly being considered for the roles of Secretary of Commerce and Secretary of the Treasury.
Tony West serves as Uber’s senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary. During the Obama administration, West served as an associate attorney general, and he is now reportedly being considered for the role of Attorney General.
Michael Bloomberg cofounded Bloomberg LP in 1981 and later served as New York City mayor for 12 years before briefly running for president in 2020. He is reportedly being considered for the position of Secretary of the Treasury.
Larry Fink is the founder and CEO of investment management firm BlackRock. He is reportedly being considered for the a position as Secretary of the Treasury.
Robert McDonald is the former CEO of Proctor & Gamble — he stepped down in 2013. He served as Secretary of Veterans Affairs during the Obama administration from 2014 to 2017 and is reportedly being considered for the position under Biden.
Cynthia Hogan served as Apple’s vice president of public policy and government affairs until April 2020, until she stepped down to join the Biden campaign’s team to vet vice presidential candidates. She is reportedly being considered for the role of White House counsel.
