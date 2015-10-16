A New York Times reporter valiantly tried to get Joe Biden to discuss his 2016 plans

The New York Times’ White House correspondent repeatedly tried to get Vice President Joe Biden to discuss his plans for the 2016 presidential race on Thursday.

This attempt, by The Times’ Julie Davis, was detailed in her pool report on Biden waiting for South Korea President Park Geun-hye arriving for a luncheon.

“Mr. Vice President, are you running for president?” Davis asked.

“I’ll answer in Korean,” Biden replied.

“Have you made your decision yet?” Davis asked.

“I can’t hear you,” Biden replied with a smile.

“Is there still [an] opening in the race for you, sir?” Davis asked, persistent.

“I’m here to greet President Park. I’ll talk to you all about that later,” Biden replied.

“Later, when?” Davis asked.

“I’ll tell you what, good to see you all,” Biden replied.

After a little while had passed, Park’s motorcade arrived, and she and Biden departed the area where the pool reporter had access.

“I think we have some lunch out the back if you guys are hungry,” he told Davis.

“Then with an ‘OK?’ and a thumbs up,” Davis wrote, “he turned, placed his hand on President Park’s back and led her inside for their luncheon.”

Biden’s potential entry into the 2016 race is one the biggest question marks hanging over the Democratic primary contest. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is the favourite for the nomination, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) has gained a surprising amount of traction.

The vice president could shake everything up, but he’d have to make a decision soon, as a number of ballot deadlines are approaching.

NOW WATCH: An Army veteran was shot multiple times protecting others students from the Oregon gunman



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.