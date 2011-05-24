Joe Biden For President In 2016?

Photo: Wikimedia

Despite his carefully engineered elderly statesman image, it appears Vice President Joe Biden hasn’t lost the fire in his belly for a White House bid.Politico’s Ben Smith reports that Biden surprised donors in Cincinnati last week when he told them to keep him in mind in 2016.



The vice president, who will be 74 in 2016, raised the possibility unprompted, but told the group he hadn’t made up his mind. It would be his third presidential run.

Although the race is way too far off to warrant any serious discussion, the possibility of another go-around with the Biden gaffe machine likely has many in Washington wishing they’d gone up with The Rapture.

h/t Taegan Goddard

