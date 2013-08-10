The Restaurateur Behind Eataly Learned A Ton About Business From A Stint On Wall Street

Joe Bastianich is Mario Batali’s business partner. Together they went from owning a couple of restaurants in Manhattan to running a global restaurant and retail business, with restaurants from Hong Kong to Los Angeles.

Bastianich‘s most famous restaurants include The Spotted Pig, Del Posto, Esca, Lupa, among others, and represent the marketplace franchise Eataly in the U.S.

He became the tough judge on Gordon Ramsay’s TV show “Masterchef,” and is the author of a memoir — “Restaurant Man.”

But before going into the restaurant business, Bastianich started out working on Wall Street. Though it was brief, he says his time there taught him a lot about business and how to make money.

Watch below to see what he had to say.

Produced by Robert Libetti

