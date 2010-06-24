Joe Barton Just "Unapologized" For Apologizing To BP

Texas Republican Joe Barton somehow found another way to put his foot in his mouth over the BP crisis.



Earlier this morning, the congressman tweeted “Joe Barton Was Right” and linked to an article defending his apology to BP.

As Kate Sheppard points out at Mother Jones, this invalidates his former apology for apologizing to BP, which was prompted by universal calls of outrage.

And then Barton deleted the tweet! Which is practically an apology for unapologizing for apologizing.

What’s it take to lose a safe seat in Texas? Barton will also keep his job as the House energy committee’s senior Republican.

