Silicon Valley Is Mourning The Death Of Ecomom Founder, Jody Sherman

Sad news in the tech world today.Tech entrepreneur and Ecomom CEO, chairman and co-founder, Jody Sherman has died. He was 47.



Sherman’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed but last night TechCrunch shared a Facebook post written by his wife Kerri:

This is Jody’s final post, and it isn’t coming from Jody. He’s gone. This is not a bit of his wonderful twisted humour. This is sad and real and forever. He didn’t say goodbye to anyone because he knew he couldn’t. So I’m saying it for him. If you are reading this it’s because you are connected to Jody in some way. He loved you, respected you, admired you, valued your presence in his life, or felt some combination of any or all of these things. And he would want each and every one of you to know and understand exactly that. Please post anything you have to say to or about Jody here.

Sherman’s passion for technology dates back to his time as a data systems tech with the U.S. Navy. After his stint with the Navy, Sherman was involved in over a dozen tech companies and start-ups.

His last venture, Ecomom is an online community that was started to help mothers with the many decisions they face daily. Sherman felt that helping mother sort through the confusing and often misleading information available online would be the best way to help children and do good for the planet.

In an interview with IdeaMensche, we get a feel for what Sherman was like. He describes things that inspire him:

So many things: travel, surfing, building companies, helping other entrepreneurs, finding the humour in almost any situation, helping my friends, proving that “can’t” isn’t something you want to say to me.

Mark Suster, an entrepreneur and friend of Sherman’s wrote a tribute on his blog citing Sherman’s generous nature and desire to give back.

Twitter is flooding with tributes from colleagues, fans, and friends of Sherman. He had more than a dozen investors who are all mourning his loss:

‘Lonely at the Top’ my new blog post in memory of our fellow Renegade, @jodysherman. goo.gl/LhYWg #VegasTech — Amy: Digital Royalty (@AmyJoMartin) January 29, 2013

Jody Sherman, The Founder And CEO Of Ecomom, Has Died: Jody. You’re gone too early. We still had so many more ti… bit.ly/VmYJjO — SantaCrush (@iandeKids) January 29, 2013

The passing of @jodysherman really hurts. He was everything a founder should be: smart, brash, committed, tattoo’d, giving, afroed and loved — Micah Baldwin (@micah) January 29, 2013

Dammit. Now confirmed. @jodysherman did pass. I’ll miss you, you JewFro crazy mofo. You had a great heart. Always wanted to help others #RIP — Mark Suster (@msuster) January 29, 2013

oh man, we all just got robbed. Love you #jodysherman. my thoughts are with your family. — Anthony Krumeich (@eak4) January 29, 2013

Very, sad news indeed. Our thoughts go to Kerri. RIP @jodysherman :(RT @msuster: I’m in shock. Say it ain’t so … twitter.com/msuster/status… — Jeff Clavier (@jeff) January 29, 2013

