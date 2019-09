Things got ugly midway through the second period in the Flyers-Maple Leafs NHL preseason game last night.



When Toronto player Darryl Boyce went in to retrieve a puck behind the Flyers net, Philly’s Jody Shelley drove his head into the boards.

A fight followed, and so might a suspension for Shelley.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

