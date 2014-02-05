This Photographer Brought Her Camera Paragliding And The Photos Are Incredible

For the last eight years, photographer Jody MacDonald has spent her days jetting around the world, finding the highest points she can, and jumping off of them. Luckily, she brought her camera around for the ride.

An avid paraglider, MacDonald has made a living off photographing the sport and its athletes for the likes of National Geographic, Outside Magazine, and Niviuk. In the last five years, she’s traveled to more than 50 countries, including such exotic locales as Morocco, Mozambique, and India.

MacDonald posts a ton of her photography on her website, but she shared some photos from some recent trips with Business Insider.

