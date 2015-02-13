Jodie Fox, founder of the Shoes of Prey empire, has been mentoring a customised surfboard startup

Shoes Of Prey co-founder Jodie Fox. Image: Supplied

Founder of customisable shoe empire Shoes of Prey, Jodie Fox has been imparting her wisdom by mentoring a Sydney startup on the side.

Custom 3D printed surfboard startup Disrupt has been working out of Testra’s Muru-D accelerator and has managed to enlist the help of Fox.

Disrupt Surfing founder Gary Elphick. Image: Supplied.

Some of the best help a startup can get is a strong mentor who understands what they’re trying to achieve.

“I’ve been doing general work with the guys – They chat with me about friction points they’re facing in the business and often they are things that we have had to deal with in the Shoes of Prey journey, so I can share our experience, what worked or what didn’t work,” Fox told Business Insider.

“It’s a great way for me to reflect on our learnings and share back into the start up community by helping them not to make the same mistakes we did.”

While the end product of both companies are very different – one pumps out bespoke pumps and the other a range of surfboards, snowboards and kiteboards – there are some similaries which span the two, Fox explained.

“From providing consumers with a product that they design themselves (and don’t see until post purchase), to the manufacturing challenges of scaling this business model and much more,” she said.

For personal reasons Fox is not an investor in Disrupt but said: “I believe strongly in the team and the vision that they are working on.”

