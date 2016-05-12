Jodie Foster on Hollywood pay gap: 'It's hard for me to get interested in millionaires'

Jodie Foster says she finds it hard to join fellow celebrities in speaking out against the Hollywood wage gap between women and men.

“In terms of pay, it’s hard for me to get interested in millionaires worried about who gets paid more,” Foster said during a

recent SiriusXM Town Hall.

The actress and director, whose film “Money Monster” hits theatres on Friday, believes there’s a fairly straightforward economic principle that governs Hollywood stars’ salaries.

“I’m just so grateful to be an actor, and I know lots of actors feel that way, that it’s hard for us to complain because we’re artists, and unfortunately we’re artists in a marketplace, and the marketplace pays what the marketplace demands, so we need to change the marketplace,” she said.

Foster feels that the problem of salary disparity should be looked at in a broader way “especially now, when the class inequality and financial inequality is larger than ever, and it really is the problem of our future.”

The pay gap conversation saw a resurgence in 2014, when the Sony hacks revealed that Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams made less than their male costars for “American Hustle.” Lawrence waited nearly a year before addressing the wage gap in Lena Dunham’s newsletter, Lenny, saying that she was more angry with herself for not pushing harder for a higher salary.

NOW WATCH: 18 Hollywood mums whose lookalike daughters are following in their footsteps



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.