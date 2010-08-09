Here's HP CEO Mark Hurd's Love Interest -- Jodie Fisher

The woman who accused HP CEO Mark Hurd of sexual harassment and got him sacked has come forward and said she’s sorry he got canned.



Jodie Fisher also said–as he has–that they didn’t have sex (or any other form of intimate relationship). Which begs the question: What exactly did he do that made her sue him for sexual harassment?

In any event, she has worked in sales for a Fortune 500 company. She’s also an actress and appeared in a lot of crappy movies.

Here’s one of her, um, headshots from IMDB:

Photo: IMDB

And here’s her Filmography:

Actress:

2000s

1990s

Easy Rider: The Ride Back (2009) …. Bartender Blood Dolls (1999) (as Jodie Coady) …. Mercy Shaw The Outsider (1998) (TV) …. Housewife Sheer Passion (1998) …. Dana Dead by Dawn (1998) …. Kim White Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (1997) (VG) (as Jodie Codie-Fisher) …. Telepath Body of Influence 2 (1996) …. Leza Watkins Little Big League (1994) …. Night Nurse #1 “Silk Stalkings” …. Marcie Ridlin (1 episode, 1993) – Tough Love (1993) TV episode …. Marcie Ridlin Intimate Obsession (1992) …. Rachel Taylor

Self:

“Age of Love” …. Herself (2 episodes, 2007) – Episode #1.2 (2007) TV episode …. Herself – 40 Is the New 20… Or Is It? (2007) TV episode …. Herself

Archive Footage:

“Joe Bob’s Drive-In theatre” – Episode dated 23 April 1994 (1994) TV episode …. Rachel Taylor

Meanwhile, Mark Hurd is denying pretty much everything the HP Board said he did.

