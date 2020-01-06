Jodie Comer's dramatic green Golden Globes dress is being compared to Baby Yoda

Anneta Konstantinides
Steve Granitz/WireImage/DisneyJodie Comer’s Golden Globes dress is being compared to Baby Yoda.

Jodie Comer is known for wearing incredibly stylish looks as the assassin Villanelle on “Killing Eve.”

But many thought that Comer was channeling another very famous TV character as she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night.

Comer sported an emerald-green gown with dramatic puffy sleeves that some Twitter users said looked similar to Baby Yoda.

The deep emerald hue of Comer’s gown also reminded many of the beloved “Star Wars” character from “The Mandalorian,” who has quickly become a huge hit for toy and meme creators alike.

Comer kept the rest of her look simple, letting her bold gown steal the show.

She swept her blonde locks in a sleek updo and paired her ensemble with a simple diamond bracelet and white earrings.

But the actress opted for similarly bold colours with her accessories, sporting a feathered yellow clutch and hot-pink heels.

Jodie Comer golden globesKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesJodie Comer arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.

Comer was just one of many major names to rock puffy sleeves on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday

Cate Blanchett’s pale-yellow Mary Katrantzou gown featured dramatic pleated sleeves.

Cate Blanchett golden globesSteve Granitz / Contributor / Getty ImagesCate Blanchett attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

And Olivia Colman’s red gown also had plenty of volume.

Olivia Colman golden globesFrazer Harrison / StaffOlivia Colman attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

But it was Beyoncé who appeared to rock the biggest sleeves of the night.

Beyonce Golden GlobesNBCBeyonce and Jay-Z at the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 5, 2019.

The fashion icon made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes with her husband Jay-Z after skipping the red carpet, sporting a black gown with dramatic shiny-gold sleeves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.